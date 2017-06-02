buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

Nordic News – May 2017

So first of all, I want to start this month’s news roundup with something a little different. I want to draw your attention to a bit of news that is so important, that it needs its’ own section. That’s right, hold onto your seats…

It’s been a big week for INKLAW and Nordic fashion design as the Icelandic fashion brand announced not one, but two HUGE collection collaborations to be released in the coming weeks. INKLAW are collaborating with IKEA AND Cintamani, and we almost died with joy when we heard.

The IKEA collection (officially in partnership with IKEA Iceland) is a very INKLAW take on the recent Frakta bag hype, with trousers and jumpers made in blue and yellow and trimmed with parts of the bag. A tongue-in-cheek collection, but it does contain pieces we would actually wear and INKLAW can make anything cool. The brand’s collaboration with Cintamani is another beautiful collection, featuring the brand’s signature ‘X’ and splatter pattern across a series of rugged outerwear pieces. The best fashion and outdoor collab of all time? WE THINK SO!

Now we will resume our normal news broadcast…

  • Last week, Beckmans College of Design students presented their graduate collections to the world. The collections are, as always, very well-processed, thoroughly designed, use interesting material combinations and are very powerful. Some of out favourites collections come from Malin Delin, Julia Andersen and Alecsander Rothschild, and you can check out the rest of the stunning collections HERE!
  • A new season means new beauty trends. What trends to follow and what to pass up can be very stressful for many. I can go on and on for days about what shade of lipstick or how bold your eyeliner should be but the real answer is – wear whatever you feel amazing in. Trends are there to inspire you not for you to follow them religiously, let the trends work for you. We spoke to 4 editors about their take on summer beauty and how to enjoy it.
  • The sun is out, which means it’s time to consider an update to your swimwear wardrobe. Tired of your whites, blacks, and nudes? Say no more! WEEKDAY‘s got your back with their bright and colourful SS17 swimwear collection. Sounds perfect already? How about if we told you that every piece in the new collection was made from recycled plastic? We thought you might like that…
  • We have a sunny and exotic editorial for you this month! ‘Habibi’ was shot by Norwegian photographer Johannes Laukeland Fester Sunde in the sunny streets of Marrakesh, Morocco and features a whole load of colour and divine print!

  • Summer festival announcement! The xx will be curating a music festival titled “Night + Day” right beside Skógarfoss waterfall, in southern Iceland. “Night + Day is a festival that celebrates the band’s favorite places around the world through unique collaborations with local artists and communities” Performing alongside The XX will be the likes of Robyn, Sampha, Warpaint and Iceland’s own Högni. Tickets are already available along with travel packages for those not native to Iceland, so get buying!
  • A Day’s March is a Swedish menswear label founded in 2014, and we had the chance to sit down with Pelle Lundqvist who is the Co-founder, Creative Director and Designer, and asked a few questions about their core values and challenges they’ve faced so far.
  • Needing your monthly street style update? Take a look at perfect head-to-toe denim appreciation from the streets of Stockholm.
  • Swedish fashion brand COS does not only create clothes for women and men, they also do various collaborations with artists and designers, with the latest one being with Oliver Van Herpt. Through years of research and experimentation, Van Herpt has developed a unique digital fabrication method, and uses natural materials to create complexly textured ceramic clay vessels. Need to know more? Step this way.

Photo By: Cintamani/Johannes Laukeland Fester Sunde

Sophia Groves

Photographer, Graphic Designer and Writer

Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.

