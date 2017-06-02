Nordic News – May 2017

buy soma
So first of all, I want to start this month’s news roundup with something a little different. I want to draw your attention to a bit of news that is so important, that it needs its’ own section. That’s right, hold onto your seats…
It’s been a big week for INKLAW and Nordic fashion design as the Icelandic fashion brand announced not one, but two HUGE collection collaborations to be released in the coming weeks. INKLAW are collaborating with IKEA AND Cintamani, and we almost died with joy when we heard.
The IKEA collection (officially in partnership with IKEA Iceland) is a very INKLAW take on the recent Frakta bag hype, with trousers and jumpers made in blue and yellow and trimmed with parts of the bag. A tongue-in-cheek collection, but it does contain pieces we would actually wear and INKLAW can make anything cool. The brand’s collaboration with Cintamani is another beautiful collection, featuring the brand’s signature ‘X’ and splatter pattern across a series of rugged outerwear pieces. The best fashion and outdoor collab of all time? WE THINK SO!
Now we will resume our normal news broadcast…
Tags: A Day's March, Beckmans College of Design, Cintamani, cos, icelandic music festival, ikea, inklaw, news, nordic news, Oliver Van Herpt, Street Style, sustainable fashion, The xx, weekday
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
