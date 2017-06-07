buy soma
The 9th edition of the Nordic biennial of contemporary art, Momentum, is on its way.
Momentum has since its first exhibition in 1998 been about presenting outstanding art and artistic ventures in Norway. Momentum has since then become one of the most exciting platforms for contemporary art in the Nordic region. This inspiring platform aims to promote Nordic art and features different artists every year.
This year is about alienation and here’s some of what you can expect:
“In the term alienation, the curators refer to a contemporary world where alien processes and entities are becoming an integrated part of our lives through technological, ecological and social transformations”
Atelier Cyberspace – Untitled
Johannes Heldén – Encyclopedia
Third Ear Podcast – Logo
Jone Kvie – Untitled
You can read more and get inspired on their website here. BUT most importantly, make sure to visit Gallery F 15 and Momentum Kunsthall in Moss, Norway between 17th of June – 11th October.
Photos: Momentum 9: Alienation.
Tags: art, Momentum
Nordic Style Magazine's Fashion and Art Editor. Based in Stockholm and with a huge interest in online media.
Martin Cox is a well-known fine art photograper based In…
Media’s attitude towards women and celebrities’ half nude pictures in…
For the sixth year running, the Swedish brand COS are…