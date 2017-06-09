buy soma
Katy Perry is getting ready for a worldwide tour, promoting her new album Witness, by working out with Swedish personal trainer Magnus Lygdbäck and Casall Training.
Now, why should we care? Here’s the fun part! We’re able to join it live on Youtube. They will stream their “Rockstar Personal Training Session” live for 72 hours from Katy Perry’s LA home, together with 70 international bloggers.
So, I’d say you have two options right now. One – put your fiercest gear on and get ready to workout in front of your screen, or, two – grab some potato chips immediately, get comfy and watch those fabulous people sweat.
When: Saturday 10th of June @ 20:30 CET
Stream it here!
