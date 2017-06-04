buy soma
Icelandic childrenswear brand iglo+indi has established itself as one of the most prominent Icelandic brands on a global scale. Adding to their list of accomplishments, they just released a collaborative collection with UN Women, to support women refugees.
The product of this collaboration is a printed sweater. “The print on the sweater was inspired by a print from Cameroon, where UN Women run women’s only spaces in several refugee camps,” iglo+indi said in a recent statement about the project.
“UN Women operates women’s only spaces in refugee camps around the world, including Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Serbia, Macedonia, Jordan and Iraq. UN Women provides language skills, computer knowledge, sewing and tailoring. There they also learn how to create business plans and study accounting.
At the same time, they can regain their confidence and dignity, receive companionship and peer support as many of them struggle with social isolation. Women can also receive small loans to support them in setting up their own businesses, which helps them to regain independence. UN Women provides psycho-social counseling to deal with trauma and empowers and helps women find joy and hope again.”
This is also the first time iglo+indi produces clothes for adults, so here’s your chance to match outfits with your kids, young siblings or nieces and nephews – while also looking pretty damn cool!
Photos and video courtesy of iglo+indi, PIPAR\TBWA, DÓTTIR and the Icelandic band East of my Youth
For more information about UN Women’s work in supporting Women in Crisis click here.
To shop empwr by iglo+indi x UN Women click here.
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
