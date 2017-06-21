buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

Secret-Solstice-Ellen-Inga

Hands in the Air for the Icelandic Music Haven: Secret Solstice

“Has anyone ever been in the same place as Chaka Khan, Foo Fighters, The Prodigy and Big Sean, all at once?”

Secret Solstice is over, for now, which we’re very sad about it, but here are some amazing photos from this weekend to help us through these tough times (Psst! Read our full review of Secret Solstice 2017 here).

Recommended: Here are more of the festival looks!

Recommended: A nice day, yes indeed. Experience it here!

Recommended: Fashion, fashion, fashion. Here are Iceland’s best dressed!

Want more music? Check out our music section, filled with reviews and interviews and all that jazz.

Photos by Ellen Inga

Hugrún Hannesdóttir

Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional. Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.

Secret-Solstice-Aron-Can-Ellen_inga

What’s the Fuss About?
This is Secret Solstice 2017

Secret Solstice was held for the fourth time this weekend!…

Continue reading...
Secret-Solstice-Festival-Style-Ellen-Inga

Secret Solstice 2017 | Festival Style: Part II

Yesterday was the final day of Secret Solstice this year…

Continue reading...
Secret-Solstice-Festival-Style-Ellen-Inga

Secret Solstice 2017 | Festival Style

Secret Solstice is in full swing! This event, held for…

Continue reading...