buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

Editorial: Tíska í Kringum Ísland

Tíska í Kringum Ísland (meaning Fashion Around Iceland) was shot by Polish fashion photographer Grzegorz Mikrut.

The story here is twofold. First Grzegorz went to Iceland to capture the breathtaking and unique, almost daunting scenery, its colors and contrasting textures. Secondly, he prepared a studio fashion shoot inspired by his photography from Iceland.

The result? Well, absolutely fantastic. This is pure art and we are incredibly proud to publish this photo series on Nordic Style Magazine online.

jacket: Balmain, t-shirt: DSQUARED2, trousers: Off-Whitejacket: ICOSAE, shirt: Ann Demeulemeester, trousers: Rick Owens jacket: Maison Margiela, t-shirt: ICOSAE, trousers: DIESEL full look: Off-Whitejacket: Saint Laurent, shirt: Stella Mccartney, trousers: Saint Laurent t-shirt: Marcelo Burlon, jacket: Saint Laurent, trousers: Saint Laurent, shoes: Balenciaga jacket & trousers: Vivienne Westwood, necklace: Lanvin, shoes: Maison Margiela
Background & Foreground Photo: Grzegorz Mikrut @grzegorzmikrut
Art direction: Grzegorz Mikrut
Model: Karol Sapiński /AS Management
Styling: Anna Dobrzanska & Katarzyna Jabłońska @ankadobrzanska/kixikix
Hair: Krzysztof Sierpiński @jaskiele
Make-up: Kamila Jankowska @hellokama
Clothing: From vitkac.com[email protected]

Tags:

Jonas Eriksson

Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]

Related Posts

Editorial: Lost Nereids

In Greek mythology, the Nereids are sea nymphs, female spirits…

Continue reading...

Editorial: 4×7

Photographer: Sophia Groves Photography Assistant: Andrew Groves Casting Director: Christie…

Continue reading...

Editorial: Concrete Floral

Photographer: Lanna Olsson @lannaolssonphotography Retouch: Mathilda Visionz @visionarez Stylist &…

Continue reading...