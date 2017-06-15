Editorial: Tíska í Kringum Ísland

buy soma
Tíska í Kringum Ísland (meaning Fashion Around Iceland) was shot by Polish fashion photographer Grzegorz Mikrut.
The story here is twofold. First Grzegorz went to Iceland to capture the breathtaking and unique, almost daunting scenery, its colors and contrasting textures. Secondly, he prepared a studio fashion shoot inspired by his photography from Iceland.
The result? Well, absolutely fantastic. This is pure art and we are incredibly proud to publish this photo series on Nordic Style Magazine online.
