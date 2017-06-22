Editorial: The Silversmith

buy soma
This jewelry editorial was shot by Swedish photographer Anna Malmberg for M.Sahlberg Jewelry and Nordic Style Magazine.
The designer Mia Sahlberg’s creative expression is as varied as it is versatile. For the last decade she has made parallel journeys, from clothing designer, stylist and visual artist to silversmith. Ever since her first clothing collection, which was designed in Paris 2007, her foundation has been rooted in the Scandinavian heritage that meets the raw aesthetics of Nature.
However, it was the fashion industry’s quite schizophrenic approach to always develop seasonal collections based on instant trends, as well as the lack of a sustainable perspective in terms of both consumption and production made her move on.
Mia literally stumbled into the world of silversmithing, when she planned a photo session where she wanted to cover the model’s fingers with rings. She was looking all over Paris after exciting jewelry, but surprisingly they all looked kind of the same, a deja vü from the clothing industry. The desire for a new expression in combination with creating something unique led Mia starting to play with jewelry design. She began experimenting with fabrics to produce dramatic accessories, but shortly after she got curious about silver jewelry and Youtube tutorials became the starting point to her new profession as a silversmith.
All of the pieces are handcrafted by Mia in her studio in Stockholm. What characterizes her jewelry is the raw and unpolished feeling that is constantly playing against Scandinavian minimalism. A balance of opposites.
You can find the jewlery online at msahlbergjewelry.com and at Designtorget in Stockholm.
