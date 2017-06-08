buy soma
In Greek mythology, the Nereids are sea nymphs, female spirits of sea waters. They often accompany Poseidon, the god of the sea, and can be friendly and helpful to sailors. Our editorial ‘Lost Nereids’ is shot along the British coast by George Cassapides.
Photography: George Cassapides
Direction/Styling: Christos Christou
Grooming: Meg Koriat
Model: Nina @ Nevs Models
