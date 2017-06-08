buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Lost Nereids

In Greek mythology, the Nereids are sea nymphs, female spirits of sea waters. They often accompany Poseidon, the god of the sea, and can be friendly and helpful to sailors. Our editorial ‘Lost Nereids’ is shot along the British coast by George Cassapides.

Dress: IRO Dress: Samsøe & Samsøe, Belt: TOGATop: TOGA, Dress: Stylist’s own, Shoes: Ouigal, Accessories: The BoyscoutsKnitwear: Kings of Indigo, Skirt: TopShopPendant: JW Anderson, Shirtdress: COSKnitwear: Samsøe & Samsøe Dress: Stylist’s own, Earrings: TOGADress: Needle & Thread

 

Photography: George Cassapides

Direction/Styling: Christos Christou

Grooming: Meg Koriat

Model: Nina @ Nevs Models

Jonas Eriksson

Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]

