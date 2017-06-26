Editorial: Cover:Uncover

buy soma
Location: Birling Gap, UK.
Photography: Hildur Agustsdottir
Styling: Benedetta Baruffi
Hair & MUA: Emma Small
Models: Eny Jaki @ M+P Models and Alice Vink @ The squad Management
Tags: webitorial
Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]
This jewelry editorial was shot by Swedish photographer Anna Malmberg…
Tíska í Kringum Ísland (meaning Fashion Around Iceland) was shot…
In Greek mythology, the Nereids are sea nymphs, female spirits…