Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Cover:Uncover

Green suit – ZARA, White high neck – COS, Hat – URBAN OUTFITTERS, shoes – MODELS OWN.
Dress – ZARAHoodie – URBAN OUTFITTERS, Dress – ZARADress – ZARA Dress – LACE & BEADSNude dress – ZARA, Hoodie – URBAN OUTFITTERS, Dress – ZARARed dress – ZARA, Long Sleeve – Urban Outfitters, White dress – ZARA.

Location: Birling Gap, UK.

Photography: Hildur Agustsdottir

Styling: Benedetta Baruffi 

Hair & MUA: Emma Small

Models: Eny Jaki @ M+P Models and Alice Vink @ The squad Management

Jonas Eriksson

Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]

