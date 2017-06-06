buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: 4×7

Photographer: Sophia Groves

Photography Assistant: Andrew Groves

Casting Director: Christie Phedon

Stylist: René Harrison

Styling Asisstant: Rebecca Spencer

Hair & Make-up Artist: Ilze Sounes

Model: Emily @ Elite Models

Photo By: Sophia Groves

Sophia Groves

Photographer, Graphic Designer and Writer

Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.

