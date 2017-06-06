Editorial: 4×7

buy soma
Photographer: Sophia Groves
Photography Assistant: Andrew Groves
Casting Director: Christie Phedon
Stylist: René Harrison
Styling Asisstant: Rebecca Spencer
Hair & Make-up Artist: Ilze Sounes
Model: Emily @ Elite Models
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
