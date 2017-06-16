buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

sigrid

“Don’t Kill My Vibe” – Sigrid

Sigrid. A name to remember because to are definitely going to be hearing it everywhere in no time.

The 20-year-old Norwegian singer/songwriter has been making her way up in the charts with her hit and most recent single “Don’t Kill My Vibe”.

The title says it all. “Don’t Kill My Vibe” celebrates an expression of strength, independence, and confidence.

sigrid2

Photo courtesy of I-D

Her unique voice has power and grit, the perfect medium to present the contagious self-esteem she brings across in this song. We know she is going places.

Here is her official music video for “Don’t Kill My Vibe”, but make sure to check her live version out as well (all linked below)!

 

Check out Sigrid on Instagram @thisissigrid

Feature photo courtesy of DIY

Zoé Linnéa

