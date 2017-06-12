The 78-Year-Old Model that Slays Acne Studios’ Resort 2018 Lookbook

buy soma
Acne Studios teamed up with the German supermodel Verushka von Lehndroff to show off their resort 2018 collection, featuring and styled by von Lehndroff herself. During the 60’s Von
During the 60’s Von Lehndroff was a frequent cover girl on Italian, American and British Vogue and she also starred in Michelangelo Antonios movie Blow. She has worked with artist Salvador Dalí and all the major photographers such as Helmut Newton and Irving Penn. In other words, she has quite an impressive resume and at the age of 78, she still looks disturbingly fierce.
The collection is a mix of silhouettes, and it communicates a story of strength and realness. It’s both lumberjack, cowboy, and rock and has somewhat of a resemblance to Vetements A/W 17 collection but the styling of the garments gives it a quirky touch and unlike Vetements it’s not as much about archetypes as it is about juxtapositions of utilitarian and artisanal references.
It’s a perfect mixture of boxy denim jackets and vests, high-waisted motorcycle trousers and suede opera gloves combined with slick body suits and leggings, hoodies, and cable-knits. There’s a recurring lumberjack theme with an amazing wood-print buckle belt and a moss colored suede floor-grazing vest, this together with the shell accessories makes the collection and the styling so inspiring and interesting.
Ph: Acne Studios
Tags: Acne Studios, Resort 2018, Vetements
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
