buy soma
Sun is out, which means it’s time to consider an update to your swimwear wardrobe.
Tired of your whites, blacks, and nudes? Say no more! Weekday‘s got your back with their bright and colorful SS17 swimwear collection. It offers the perfect color palette of reds, yellow, pale pinks and, of course, black, to encourage a mix-and-match approach, creating a range of options that are modern and flattering for both men and women.
The best part about this collection is that every piece is made of waste materials; recycled polyamide and recycled polyester (so exciting).
The best way to describe this collection is “sharp simplicity meets sporty elements inspired by big city tourism and summer travel style”, giving way to refined details such as ultra-thin straps, fine ribbing and clean lines, as well as sporty details such as high-neck lines, thick straps, raw elastic bands, and buckles which is very flattering for every body type. This collection is created to encourage personal style, confidence, and to make you look and feel that your ready-for-anything.
“We are very proud to announce the introduction of our first swimwear collection made from recycled waste materials. It feels really great to be able to give our customers such a nice looking and versatile collection, made from low-impact materials.” – Louise Lasson, Creative Director
Photos: Weekday
Tags: ss17, Sustainable swimwear, weekday
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
Have your heard? L’Homme Rouge was nominated for the International…
So, here’s the thong… uh, I mean, thing, everyone’s been…
We all have a love-hate relationship with Swedish summer. But…