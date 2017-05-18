The xx: Night + Day Iceland

buy soma
English indie electronic band The xx are this year’s “Íslandsvinir” (Friends of Iceland) – an honorable title Icelanders like to bestow upon celebrities that visit the country regularly, or just once …or just have a layover at Keflavík airport.
After spending time in Iceland a few years ago recording some of their most recent album “I See You”, the three members of the band, Romey Madley Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith, say that they fell in love with the country and now they’re coming back! The album has had enormous success since its January 13th release and now The xx return to Iceland for a truly unique event.
This summer The xx will be curating a music festival titled “Night + Day” right beside one of Iceland’s natural landmarks, Skógarfoss waterfall, in southern Iceland. “Night + Day is a festival that celebrates the band’s favorite places around the world through unique collaborations with local artists and communities,” the band states on the event’s website.
Iceland is Night + Day’s second stop as The xx previously held the event in Brixton UK this past March and subsequently releasing a short film about it that can be seen on Youtube.
A swarm of talent will be joining them in making Night + Day Iceland a weekend to remember. The band has carefully selected each artist performing, Robyn, Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Warpaint and Iceland’s own Högni to name a few, and tickets are already available along with travel packets for those not native to Iceland.
I can think of no better way of celebrating summer that enjoying some great music under the midnight sun.
For more information and tickets visit thexxnightandday.com and to listen to The xx’s Night + Day playlist click here.
Tags: music festival, Night + Day Iceland, The xx
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
