Nordic Style Magazine

The Thong Everyone’s Talking About

So, here’s the thong… uh, I mean, thing, everyone’s been talking about.

Balenciaga may have lead the way by copying the notorious IKEA Frakta bag, but the real creatives have started to surface. People from all over the world are sharing their unique creations made from the original, Swedish shopping bag.

From caps to thongs to sneakers, soon you’ll be able to wear an entire IKEA outfit. But the question remains: Would you pick the Frakta bag or Balenciaga’s rip-off?

All we know for sure is that IKEA can do some budget cuts in the marketing department, because they’ve been getting a lot of free publicity lately.

 

A post shared by Zhijun Wang (@zhijunwang) on

A post shared by vandy® (@vandythepink) on

A post shared by STUDIO HAGEL (@studiohagel) on

Recommended: Who wore it better? Balenciaga vs. IKEA

Featured image: Signe Ralkov @signeralkov

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]

