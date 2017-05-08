The Thong Everyone’s Talking About

buy soma
So, here’s the thong… uh, I mean, thing, everyone’s been talking about.
Balenciaga may have lead the way by copying the notorious IKEA Frakta bag, but the real creatives have started to surface. People from all over the world are sharing their unique creations made from the original, Swedish shopping bag.
From caps to thongs to sneakers, soon you’ll be able to wear an entire IKEA outfit. But the question remains: Would you pick the Frakta bag or Balenciaga’s rip-off?
All we know for sure is that IKEA can do some budget cuts in the marketing department, because they’ve been getting a lot of free publicity lately.
A post shared by Zhijun Wang (@zhijunwang) on May 7, 2017 at 5:29am PDT
A post shared by Zhijun Wang (@zhijunwang) on May 7, 2017 at 5:29am PDT
A post shared by vandy® (@vandythepink) on May 5, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT
A post shared by vandy® (@vandythepink) on May 5, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT
A post shared by Laura García Gómez (@lauragarciaphotography) on May 5, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT
A post shared by Laura García Gómez (@lauragarciaphotography) on May 5, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT
A post shared by STUDIO HAGEL (@studiohagel) on May 5, 2017 at 6:49am PDT
A post shared by STUDIO HAGEL (@studiohagel) on May 5, 2017 at 6:49am PDT
Featured image: Signe Ralkov @signeralkov
