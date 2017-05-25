Street style – Head To Toe

buy soma
We all love jeans, and to me, Stockholm is the most typical denim city of them all. It’s time to go back to the 70s where Levi’s trend started.
Daniel Taylor, Stockholm – In his favorite jumpsuit from Levi’s.
Tags: denim, jeans, Street Style
Ida is a Swedish fashion & street style photographer who recently graduated from Spéos Photography Institute in London.
She loves to tell a story with her photographs with a passion for breaking the conventions of visual language.
Besides her passion for fashion and the creative lifestyle, she's addicted to travel and explore different cultures to find her new stories to tell.
