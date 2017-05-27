buy soma

Stay Zen with Monki and Camilla Engström

Monki’s latest collaboration with illustrator Camilla Engström has been appreciated all over, and no wonder. It’s all about self-love and the tees are both wearable and important in a perspective of diversity.

 

The tees feature four different scenarios with Engström’s own character Husa. They are easy to identify with and Husa gives us that reminder of being proud of ourselves. Taking space and not get stressed up by societal norms.

“Life is too short to not be your own best friend”

-Camilla Engström in Monki Interview

 

Photos: Monki

Siri von Bothmer

Nordic Style Magazine's Fashion and Art Editor. Based in Stockholm and with a huge interest in online media.

