Stay Zen with Monki and Camilla Engström

Monki’s latest collaboration with illustrator Camilla Engström has been appreciated all over, and no wonder. It’s all about self-love and the tees are both wearable and important in a perspective of diversity.
The tees feature four different scenarios with Engström’s own character Husa. They are easy to identify with and Husa gives us that reminder of being proud of ourselves. Taking space and not get stressed up by societal norms.
-Camilla Engström in Monki Interview
Photos: Monki
