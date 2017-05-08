PORTRAITS by Sonos and Spotify

buy soma
The music giants Sonos and Spotify got together and hosted an inspiring event and exhibition.
In the exhibition, Frida Vega Salomonsson and Linn Wiberg portrayed five young Swedish creative minds through photos and interviews.
Producer and songwriter Amr Badr, fashion designer Ida Klamborn, jewelry designer Göran Kling, director Rojda Sekersöz and artist Johanna Burai. All creative in their own way, inspired by various things with different backgrounds and strive. See all the portraits and read interviews with all the creators on this site.
Here’s a little sneak peek:
For Ida Klamborn, fashion is political. She was one of the first Swedish designers to cast unconventional models and her work still makes a statement – with endorsements from Seinabo Sey and live performances from Silvana Imam at her catwalk shows.
If your designs were music, what genre would they be? Something emotional and powerful. Perhaps some Tina Turner.
They’ve also shared one playlist each with the music that inspires them – go listen here!
Photos: Frida Vega Salomonsson for Spotify and Sonos
Tags: Ida Klamborn, sonos, spotify
Nordic Style Magazine's Fashion and Art Editor. Based in Stockholm and an expert in communications and social media, with a huge interest in fashion.
