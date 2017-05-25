buy soma

Näytös17 ⎮ Aalto University Fashion show

Näytös, the annual fashion show by design students at Aalto University, is one of Helsinki’s most anticipated fashion events. Tickets are sold out at a glance and among the buzz of thousand guests you can spot fashion- and design influencers, talent scouts, Finnish and international press.

28 collections were presented and the audience were treated with colour explosions, imaginative skills in material choices and use, playful and creative ways of rethinking shapes and classics.

The collections which really stood out was Anna Isoniemi’s garments, made out of sequins covered fabric and Heini-Maria Hynynen’s ‘bow dressed men’ collection where the men where dressed in bows.

Anna Isoniemi. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Anna Isoniemi. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17

 


Heini-Maria Hynynen. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17

 


Heini-Maria Hynynen. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17

 


Lucille Pialot. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Lucille Pialot. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17

 


Noora Ainasoja & Amanda Ripatti. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Riikka Buri. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Arita Varzinska. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Fanni Lyytikäinen & Christine Valtonen. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Henna Lampinen, Anni Salonen & Juha Vehmäänperä. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Ellen Rajala. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Hanna Herva, Ville Pölhö & Milka Seppänen. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Hanna-Maria Sinkkonen. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Ida-Sofia Tuomisto. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Sini-Pilvi Kiilunen. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Sini Saavala. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Tina Verbic. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17


Tina Verbic. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17

 

Mira Luhtala

Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.

