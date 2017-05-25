Näytös17 ⎮ Aalto University Fashion show

buy soma
Näytös, the annual fashion show by design students at Aalto University, is one of Helsinki’s most anticipated fashion events. Tickets are sold out at a glance and among the buzz of thousand guests you can spot fashion- and design influencers, talent scouts, Finnish and international press.
28 collections were presented and the audience were treated with colour explosions, imaginative skills in material choices and use, playful and creative ways of rethinking shapes and classics.
The collections which really stood out was Anna Isoniemi’s garments, made out of sequins covered fabric and Heini-Maria Hynynen’s ‘bow dressed men’ collection where the men where dressed in bows.
Anna Isoniemi. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Anna Isoniemi. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Heini-Maria Hynynen. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Lucille Pialot. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Noora Ainasoja & Amanda Ripatti. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Riikka Buri. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Arita Varzinska. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Fanni Lyytikäinen & Christine Valtonen. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Henna Lampinen, Anni Salonen & Juha Vehmäänperä. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Ellen Rajala. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Hanna Herva, Ville Pölhö & Milka Seppänen. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Hanna-Maria Sinkkonen. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Ida-Sofia Tuomisto. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Sini-Pilvi Kiilunen. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Sini Saavala. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Tina Verbic. Photo: Guillaume Roujas/Näytös17
Tags: fashion, finnish, Nordic fashion
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
The fashion students from Beckmans College of Design presented their…
We love her style and her message. Signe Hansen is…
Contemporary footwear, accessories and apparel brand Axel Arigato opened their…