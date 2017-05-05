Marimekko SS17: Fine Detailing to Iconic Pieces, or Lack of Braveness to Create Something New?

buy soma
Marimekko’s spring/summer 2017 collection is a nostalgic tribute to the 60’s and 70’s archive, reusing iconic pieces such as Monrepos-, Linjaviitta-, Liidokki- and Korppi-dresses and the Kentauri-skirt.
Familiar prints and silhouettes have gotten some interesting contemporary detailing to them and suggest new classics. Even if the rich patterns and voluminous shapes at first glance might come across like psychedelic tents – the key to Marimekko’s s/s17 look lies in the bold styling, timeless design and flowing materials in some of the pieces that will surround you as a playful breeze.
Photos: Marimekko
Tags: marimekko, ss17
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Nowadays based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
