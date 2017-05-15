HILDUR: Heart to Heart

buy soma
It’s been quite a year for Hildur Kristín Stefánsdóttir, who has just released her first solo album, almost exactly a year after releasing her very first single as a solo artist.
We interviewed Hildur last year after the release of her music video to “I’ll Walk With You,” which had quite a lot of success in her homeland of Iceland, and we’re very excited about her album that certainly has her unique signature sound throughout.
“This album is straight from my heart,” Hildur says. “I put so many different emotions into the songs, which makes it quite versatile for a 6 song EP. I hope it enables people to connect to at least one song, however they are feeling at that time, if it’s pure joy or a heartbreak.”
Heart to Heart was released this past Friday and is available on Spotify, click here to listen!
Photos by Saga Sig
Styling by Stella Björt Bergmann Gunnarsdóttir
Hair by Una Rúnarsdóttir
Makeup by Natalie Hamzephour
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
