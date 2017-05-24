Editorial: Habibi

buy soma
This editorial was shot by Norwegian photographer Johannes Laukeland Fester Sunde in Marrakesh, Morocco.
Photographer: Johannes Laukeland Fester Sunde
Clothing and styling: Maison ARTC / Artsi Ifrach
Model: Runa R. from Trend Modellbyrå
Photography assistant: Eivind Hamran
Location: P’tit Habibi in Marrakech
