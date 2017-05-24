buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Habibi

This editorial was shot by Norwegian photographer Johannes Laukeland Fester Sunde in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Photographer: Johannes Laukeland Fester Sunde
Clothing and styling: Maison ARTC / Artsi Ifrach
Model: Runa R. from Trend Modellbyrå
Photography assistant: Eivind Hamran
Location: P’tit Habibi in Marrakech

Jonas Eriksson

Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]

