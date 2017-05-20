buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Boy in Bloom

Models: Jakob J @ Le Management / Stockholm, David K @ Mikas / Stockholm, Luke S @ Mikas / Stockholm

Photographer: Anton Wang

Photo Assistant: Emmy-Lie Vilsson, Michelle Rickardsson

Hair & Makeup artist: Patricia Michelle Nilsson

Hair & Makeup Assistant: Rosemarie Eggertz

Designer: Christoph Andersson ” The Lost Collective ”

Retouch: Anna Mattsson

Mariam Shakrchi

Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.

