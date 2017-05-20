Editorial: Boy in Bloom

buy soma
Models: Jakob J @ Le Management / Stockholm, David K @ Mikas / Stockholm, Luke S @ Mikas / Stockholm
Photographer: Anton Wang
Photo Assistant: Emmy-Lie Vilsson, Michelle Rickardsson
Hair & Makeup artist: Patricia Michelle Nilsson
Hair & Makeup Assistant: Rosemarie Eggertz
Designer: Christoph Andersson ” The Lost Collective ”
Retouch: Anna Mattsson
Tags: webitorial
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
