Editorial: Anna & Clara

buy soma
Our latest editorial, shot by Eivind Hamran.
Photography: EIVIND HAMRAN[email protected]
Makeup: EMILIE [email protected]
Hair: Ditte [email protected]
Models: ANNA & CLARA / Le [email protected]
Tags: webitorial
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]
Have a look at our latest editorial Golden Wonder, shot…
Spring has soon sprung all over the Nordics, and what…
An unconventional beauty captured in scenic, dreamy surroundings. Where hard…