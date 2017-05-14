COS x Studio Swine

buy soma
For the sixth year running, the Swedish brand COS are celebrating Milan’s Salone del Mobile design fair with a specially commissioned installation. Partnering with London-based design duo Studio Swine, they have created ”New Spring”, an interactive installation and multisensory experience in Milan’s historic Cinema Arti.
Designed to use minimal resources, the installation presents ephemeral materials in a
strange new context; delicate mist-filled ‘blossoms’ that disappear in contact with skin, but lingered when met with textured fabrics.
Producing these blossoms is the installation’s bold centerpiece, a larger-than-life sized botanical sculpture that references the ornate chandeliers of Milanese palazzos. The inspiration for the installation was nature and the changing of the seasons. It aims to evoke memories of joy and vitality. It truly is a hypnotizing and spellbinding sight.
“Inspired by the famous cherry blossom festival in Japan, the
installation is designed to create a special moment that brings
people together. A fleeting shared experience that evokes a sense of the changing seasons.”
— Studio Swine
COS creative director Karin Gustafsson said that the project will draw on design principles shared by Studio Swine and the brand. She means that working together with Studio Swine is a natural fit, considering many of their common values. Both COS and Studio Swine focus on timelessness over trend, functionality with beauty, and the exploration of materials.
Studio Swine says that they always begin with an in-depth research of the place that they are creating the object in. This time they took inspiration from the history of Milan, and its’ beautiful city. ”We took all of that research, and our thinking about the core DNA of COS — like modernity and timelessness — and merged it all together to come up with this form.”
Unfortunately, this installation has already been shown to the public, but have a look at the video below to see the beautiful creation.
Photos: COS
