COS x Oliver Van Herpt

The Swedish fashion brand COS does not only create clothes for women and men, they also do various collaborations with artists and designers with the latest one being with Oliver Van Herpt.
Oliver Van Herpt is a Dutch designer who combines technology and craftsmanship. Through years of research and experimentation, Van Herpt has developed a unique digital fabrication method which he has been working on since 2014. By using natural materials he creates complexly textured ceramic clay vessels.
In collaboration with COS, Van Herpt has created five vessels that are currently on display together with images of the design process. The collection is as much about pleasing aesthetic as it is about technology.
The vessels are inspired by COS Spring Summer 17 collection with special consideration of the shape, colors and textures of the fabrics. When Van Herpt saw the collection he felt as the clothing and wearer merged together and created new forms, and this has been the main inspiration for his designs.
The vessels can be found in various COS stores around the world and here in Scandinavia you can find it in the COS store on Bibloteksgatan in Stockholm.
Photos: COS
