Bro, Suit Up For Once

buy soma
Did you know that one in five Swedish men (me included) don’t know how a suit should fit? And that every fourth guy doesn’t even know his own size. Are you one of those guys? Fear not. The Swedish retailer Brothers is here to save the day. They’re going to travel around Sweden to ‘fitucate'(fit educate) each and every guy.
The 5 most important tips for a good looking suit with a good fit:
Brothers’ tour stops:
2-8/5 Arlanda, terminal 4
9-10/5 Kista Centrum
11-12/5 Liljeholmstorget Galleria
13-14/5 Täby C
15-16/5 i-huset Linköping
17/5 A6 Jönköping
18-19/5 Göteborgs centralstation
20-21/5 Frölunda Torg, Göteborg
22-23/5 Malmö centralstation
24-25/5 Väla, Helsingborg
26/5 Triangeln, Malmö
27-28/5 Emporia, Malmö
30-31/5 Stockholm centralstation
1/6 Gränby, Uppsala
And how to we go from ‘bad fit’ to ‘good fit’? Well, the expert hands at Brothers will lead the way.
Photos: Brothers
Tags: Brothers
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]
EYTYS have always created provocative and exciting campaigns, but their…
What I’m thinking about right now: Materials that one really…
Avante Black is the UK-based band led by Swedish native…