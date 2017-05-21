Beckmans Graduate Collections

buy soma
The fashion students from Beckmans College of Design presented their graduate collections last week in Stockholm. The collections are, as always, very well-processed. Thorough work, interesting material combinations and powerful.
Last Fashion Week in Stockholm we really liked the various collection collaborations, and once again it all surpassed my expectations. Contemporary and important, no gender boundaries and no pleasing perspectives. By investigating their current thoughts and addressing different society issues these students created visually and appealing clothing. Here are a few:
Enclothed Cognition by Malin Delin
“I have created a collection that lets the wearer and the interpretation decide when, where and how to dress in different garments. I have tried to create a utopia or a dream world where the wearer is free from the categorizations and limitations that classic garments produce.” Malin Delin
Iteration by Julia Andersen
“There is a gap between women’s and men’s fashion. There is also a gap between how we value each category. In a dream world, this gap would not exist and nothing would be higher or lower in value. But how do we get there?”
“By using the knowledge bank I built, I, once again, want to explore my relationship with the suit. The purpose is to free the suit from conservative tensions and adapt it to a new era of new values.” Julia
Narrow Spectra by Natalie Johansson Strand
“My work is an investigation of women’s bodily integrity. A gesture that highlights the open in the enclosed, the free in the closed, inspired by an invisible attribute.” Natalie
Love Letter by Alecsander Rothschild
“Creating a hedonistic world, which serves as a romantic, social power shift. Highlighting the feminine, ruining the masculine. Freedom. Free doom.
This collection is exploring and dealing with my own experience of identity within the borders of masculine vs. feminine and how those traditional frameworks make one vulnerable to one’s surroundings, when you don’t fit into them.” Alecsander
Carry On Collection by Angelica Eichler
“Uniforms have a special place in our society, but its function is both broader and more complex than it is at first glance. It is the multifaceted characteristics of the uniform that form the basis of Carry On Collection.” Angelica
Photos: Joanna Hüttner Lemoine
You can see all the collections and read more here!
