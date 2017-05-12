Architect Christian Halleröd Did It Again!

buy soma
Contemporary footwear, accessories and apparel brand Axel Arigato opened their first gallery store in the heart of Stockholm at Smålandsgaten 28 on May 2nd. Axel Arigato has collaborated again with the Swedish architect Christian Halleröd who designed the brand’s London flagship and previously worked with brands like Acne Studios and Byredo.
Those who are familiar with Christian Halleröd’s work already know his passion for materials and attention to details. Not to mention his minimalistic Nordic approach which differs him from other architects.
The design concept carries the signature feel of Halleröd designs combined with the pure aesthetics of the brand through the creative direction of Max Svärdh. The space is left intentionally clean with few elements completely blown out of proportion, like for instance the 100-kg abstract oval display in plexiglass in the center of the store, the yellow fur seats, and the yellow “illusion” windows.
“Unlike the design concept in the London store, we chose to work with color for Axel Arigato Gallery. For each location, I want to deliver a new experience for our customers. The surprise element for me is important,” says Creative Director and Co-founder Max Svärdh.
Images: Axel Arigato, Christian Halleröd
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
