And the winners are… | Danish Design Award 2017

buy soma
The Danish Design Award was held this week, where designers received recognition for their contribution to danish design in a variety of categories.
Design is more than just making nice things. It’s more of an ideology, focused on improving life and finding innovative solutions to problems both big and small.
Danish Design Award strives to bring attention to the difference Danish designers can make to everyday life nationwide, with categories ranging from “visionary concepts” and “clean solutions” to “employment growth” and “improved welfare”, showing that design can impact a vast range of factors of society.
It is clear that this year’s winners were highly influenced by some of the most prominent problems of today as most of the projects are either sustainable, environmentally friendly or humanitarian.
Quite a few products awarded this year are meant to save energy, money and/or the environment. GoMore (winner in Share Resources category) and VIGGA (winner in Outstanding Service category) are both designed to reduce consumption by sharing. GoMore is a marketplace for car-sharing inspired by so-called “digital hitch-hikers” while VIGGA is essentially a community for sharing high-quality children’s clothing in a sustainable way.
CasusGrill (winner in Feel Good category) provides consumers with an environmentally friendlier alternative to the disposable grill, the ALPHA3 circulating pump (winner in Save Money category) helps reduce the heating bill with a user-friendly device and a handy app and Powered By You 2.0 (winner of Clean Solutions category ) by Bluekolding Energy A/S reuses wastewater to heat residential homes, reducing cost and waste.
The other prominent topic was social change, with products that are designed to raise awareness and provide aid for people in developing countries as well as refugees.
VenligBolig (winner in Visionary Concepts category) by 2+1 Idébureu and ONV Architects is a housing concept that is meant to help integrate refugees into danish society and prevent ghettoisation by making newcomers feel welcomed into a society rather than becoming isolated. M-Payg Solar Home System (winner in Daily Life category) by Attention is a prepaid energy system for low-income households in developing countries that has the potential to greatly improve the quality of life at an affordable price.
“Benefits of a Toilet” (winner in Message Received category ) is a film that raises awareness about an often over-looked problem; access to toilets. As something that most of us in Europe have easy access to at home, at work, in school, and in public, it’s easy to see how we simply take toilets for granted as, like pointed out in the film, more people have access to a cellphone than a toilet. The film emphasizes the problem that people, especially girls, without access to a clean and private toilet face on a daily basis that can even result in them not pursuing an education.
Winners in other categories were CADScor System (Employment Growth) by Acarix with a new user-friendly screening device for coronary heart disease, Sideways Adjustable Toilet (Better Work) by Pressalit designed for elderly and disabled people, PathFeel (Healty Life) by Walk With Path Limited which is an insole for people with balance issues, EyeJustRead (Better Learning) by Serious Games Interactive APS which is a program that helps improve students’ reading skills by tracking eye movement.
The Icon Award was awarded to restaurant NOMA, which has “spearheaded an innovative, experimental regional and seasonal cuisine, and today stands as an iconic example of experience design,” according to the Danish Design Award Jury.
Photos courtesy of Danish Design Award
Tags: Danish Design Award 2017
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
FINALLY! It’s time to store your thick woven blankets. Spring…
Astrid Andersen is a truly fascinating story. The London-based brand creates…
This weekend saw no sun in Stockholm. But it was…