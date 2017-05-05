buy soma

5 Life Hacks That Will Change Everything

Congratulations. I’m about to drastically improve your life. You’ll get richer, happier, and… probably a lot less popular among your friends.

These life hacks may sound stupid, some might even say that they’re evil. But give it some time, process, maybe try them out and you’ll see that being that cheap bastard, sucking every last drop of love out of your kind friends and family can, in fact, make your life impeccably great.

  1. “Accidentally” drink from your friend or date’s glass. 
    Now, this actually happened to me yesterday. I had a glass of wine at a bar with a friend of mine (yep, that’s a link, calling you out Linnea), and after a while, I noticed that she had been drinking from her glass – AND MINE. So, life hack number 1: Save money, get drunker and potentially get to taste different kinds of drinks by sipping from every glass within your reach. Because in reality, in comparison to shows like Sex and the City, being able to go out and live that lush life with fabulous drinks all the time is practically impossible. I mean, someone’s gotta pay those bills and replace that darn light bulb that keeps breaking. Plus, someone broke all my champagne glasses last time I hosted a get-together. Life sucks… No more. 
  2. Pay for the taxi and get all the money (and more) back.
    Among my friends, on the rare occasion that we take a cab somewhere, it’s a known fact that no one wants to sit in the front seat because that person always has to pay. And everyone’s always so nice and forget to ask for money back (you cowards). Here’s life hack number 2: sit in the front seat, always, and pay. That way you’re nice… but not dumb, because the next day, be sure to text or preferably call (more intimidating = higher likelihood of success ) everyone individually and ask for their share of the cost… almost.  Split the entire cost between the number of people you were, but “forget” about yourself. Plus round it up. Twice. That way you get the entire amount of money you paid back, plus interest, and a free ride donated by your awesome, yet unknowing, friends. Life sucks… No more.
  3. Host dinners at your house – with a hidden agenda.
    Hosting dinners with friends is lovely, but tiresome. You always get a lot of dishes and cleaning to do afterward and all that joy you felt when your friends sat at your dining room table seems like nothing but a distant memory. Cry no more, here comes life hack number 3: host dinners at your house, but follow a few pre-dinner rules. Make sure that you’re going to cook together. Before you decide what to eat, go to your fridge and look at what’s missing – maybe you’re almost or completely out of olive oil, peanut butter, and soy sauce. Tell your friends that you want to make something that has all those ingredients (without saying why, of course). Then the guests meet up for grocery shopping, they get all those things you need for the dinner that you know you won’t use all of. Also, while cooking, ask someone to be responsible for washing the knife you just chopped onion with, the spoon you used to mix the sauce around and the pan you fried those shrimps in. Guess what? The next day you have a minimum amount of dishes to do, and… *drumroll* a barely opened bottle of olive oil that will last the rest of the year, butter for a week, soy sauce for a month and if you’re lucky you have some delicious leftovers. Life sucks… No more.
  4. Get laid and a sweater in the bargain.
    No one can guarantee the quality of a one night stand. Sometimes they’re great, other times… well, they fall short. But it should be a universal right to great sex, and/or some type of compensation for your sharing of your love and unprecedented gorgeousness. Here’s your new closet enricher, a.k.a. life hack number 4: ask if you can “borrow” a piece of clothing for your long journey home. There are two possible scenarios here. One, if you feel like never seeing the person again, you know, if it truly was a great one-time thing, or just really, really bad, ask for a sweater for your walk home, say you’re feeling a little cold. Two, if you want to see the person again, ask for a sweater for your walk home, you have to see them again if they want it back. But if they decide to blow you off and dump your perfect ass, you got a free sweater out of it anyway. It’s inevitable not to win. Life sucks… No more.
  5. Toilet paper can actually be free.
    We all do it. I know, I know, it’s hard to believe but even a star-studded group of friends like myself, Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé do it. We all go do “number two” every once in a while. And for that, you need dollar bills to clean your sweet behind. Oh, I mean toilet paper, which is not expensive but still not free. To save those few bucks you spend on crap (literally) I present you with life hack number 5: take rolls of toilet paper from bars and restaurants and bring them home. Bring a decent-sized bag out, at all times, because you never know when this opportunity might pop up. And then stuff your bag with roll after roll, but be sure that they don’t show. That could get a little embarrassing. Some of you might think “I would NEVER steal like that!“, to you I have one thing to say: It’s not stealing if you take a shit while you’re there, so why should it be stealing if you bring it with you and do it elsewhere? Mhm. Life sucks… No more.

I truly hope that you will enjoy these fabulous tips that I came up with myself and let me know about your new, improved life by sharing your story on social media with the hashtags #LifeHacksThatChangedMyLifeThankYouJonas.

 

Notice! Nordic Style Magazine cannot guarantee the success of these life hacks, nor be held responsible for potential conflicts between you and other parties, or potential and drastic loss of friends.

Jonas Eriksson

Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]

