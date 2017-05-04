buy soma
New season means new beauty trends. What trends to follow and what to pass up on can be very stressful for many. Every season I get the question “What’s in this season and what’s out?”
I can go on and on for days about what shade of lipstick or how bold your eyeliner should be but the real answer is – wear whatever you feel amazing in. Don’t wear pink lipstick if the shade doesn’t compliment your skin tone just because of a hype or trend. Trends are there to inspire you not for you to follow them religiously. Adopting is so last season! Originality is key, especially when it comes to beauty and makeup. And most importantly, don’t work for the trends let the trends work for you.
We spoke to 4 editors (a.k.a. experts) about summer beauty; must-have products this season, the best beauty tips for summer and much more…
What is your favorite makeup trend for the spring/summer 2017 and why?
Summer in Dubai is the only time I champion the perennially reigning no-makeup-makeup trend. When the humidity index rises, a full face of foundation starts to feel like an oppressive mask, and even the most supercharged budge-proof mascara doesn’t seem to cut it. During this time of year, I take a more understated approach to my beauty routine. Tinted moisturizer, eyelash extensions and a healthy swipe of bronzer across the hollows of my cheekbones is all I need to get me through the season.
Do you have any makeup advice for the girls/boys who always want to be on trend with their makeup?
My only advice is to have confidence. Don’t be afraid to be experimental. Try a pastel green lipstick (Dior makes an amazing one,) line your lids with a strip of light-catching glitter, or try the new “eyebrow art” craze that’s taking social media by storm recently. Just do it with confidence, it’s the chicest thing you can wear.
What’s your must-have product this season?
My must-have product of the moment is Miu Miu’s L’Eau Bleue fragrance— It smells divine!
Name one beauty trend that you don’t think should make it into spring/summer 2017?
Lip fillers!
What is your favorite makeup trend for the spring/summer 2017 and why?
Cobalt blue eye makeup because it looks like it’s the blues of your soul leaking through your eyes. Also, it makes me think of Greece!
Do you have any makeup advice for the girls/boys who always want to be on trend with their makeup?
Stop buying so much shit; it doesn’t make you trendy or pretty, it makes you poor and confused. Being trendy is not really important and won’t make you cool but staying fresh and new in your mind is though. If it makes you feel alive without emptying your wallet you’re probably doing it right.
What’s your must-have product this season?
A BB-cream or tinted moisturizer with highlights and glow galore. I would like a new neon orange lipstick to go with my leaking soul too!
Name one beauty trend that you don’t think should make it into spring/summer 2017?
Eyebrows that are bigger than your eyes are seldom flattering. Eyes are important, they don’t need to be put in that kind of shade. Or just do what the fuck you want and don’t listen to me!
What is your favorite makeup trend for the spring/summer 2017 and why?
Colors! We have seen pink eyebrows at Gucci, blue eyelids at Jill Stuart and colors everywhere this season. I like it because it’s fun and it’s a part of a fashion movement towards a more creative and not too serious approach. If you don’t like to go all the way, try red or blue mascara to add some fun to your beauty routine. Make 2017 a dare-season!
Do you have any makeup advice for the girls/boys who always want to be on trend with their makeup?
If you always want to be on trend, make sure to follow some of the amazing makeup artists on Instagram out there. Inspiration is just one click away.
What’s your must-have product this season?
The Isadora chrome nail powder. I love it!
Name one beauty trend that you don’t think should make it into spring/summer 2017?
Last year we saw a lot of heavy black eyeliner and dark shadows. Let the dark shadows rest for a while and add some fresh colors instead. Pink eyelids and glossy lips are my favorite look this season.
What is your favorite makeup trend for the spring/summer 2017 and why?
My favorite trend for spring/summer is “a rosy glow” where blush plays a big role. I love wearing a pretty blush and this look is very fresh and beautiful.
Do you have any makeup advice for the girls/boys who always want to be on trend with their makeup?
My advice for those who want to be on trend is to take the time to find talented makeup artists and leading fashion magazines that you like and give you inspiration. Follow them on all social media platforms and you will never miss anything they post about. Subscribing to fashion magazines also guarantees that you get coverage on all major beauty trends and new and exciting products.
What’s your must-have product this season?
My must-have product at the moment is the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist from Tatcha.
Name one beauty trend that you don’t think should make it into spring/summer 2017?
Strong contouring on top of full coverage foundation. I think that natural dewy skin with some blush and highlighter is much prettier, especially during the summer.
We hope you found some beauty inspiration from these top beauty professionals. Now, summer: ready, set, go!
Featured image is a collage with photos by: savannahlands, Sarah.fiengold, visualmag
Images: Khaoula Ghanem, Emma Veronica- photographed by [email protected], Marika Cederlund, Sylvía Rut Sigfúsdóttir
