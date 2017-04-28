The Must-Have Workout Accessory

buy soma
Say hello to the brand new addition to the Urbanears Active family, Stadion. Stadion is a wireless Bluetooth headset that produces high-quality sound while enabling the ultimate freedom of movement, with an on-target fit that stays comfortably in place no matter how gravity-defying the workout. No more tripping over your headphones at the gym while working out. Like all headphones in the Urbanears Active collection, Stadion is sweat-proof with parts that are easy to wipe down post-workout and includes reflective details that make wearers extra visible at night.
“With Stadion, we wanted to remove as many distractions as possible and make something that would almost become a part of you. It’s lightweight, there’s no cords, nothing that bounces. It’s just an easy, dependable fit you don’t even have to think about.” says Oscar Axhede, Chief Evangelist & Co-founder.
Available for purchase at UrbanEars.com
