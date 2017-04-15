Feminism, Future, Freedom, Fuck – Frida Gustavsson Jewelry

buy soma
Supermodel and feminist Frida Gustavsson collabs with the designer duo Andeliusgribbe on a feminist inspired jewelry called “The F Piece”.
The main inspiration came from the letter F, which not only stands for Frida but also Feminism, Future, Freedom, Fuck, Fun, Fight and Forever -a few of the most important and valuable F’s in life. For every piece sold, 40% of the retail price goes directly to Voice 4 Girls, an organization that strives towards better education for young girls in India.
This elegant yet minimalistic collection consists of a necklace, a bracelet and a pair of earrings, all in surgical steel plated with 24 karat gold and sterling silver chains.
Wear your F with pride!
Available at Andeliusgribbe
Images: Andeliusgribbe
Tags: Andeliusgribbe, Frida Gustavsson, Voice 4 Girls
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
