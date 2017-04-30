buy soma

Nordic News – April 2017

This month has gone by FAST. Again, April has been a busy one. There’s been scandal between IKEA and Balenciaga, TID have reinvented their classic 001 watch, Björk released a STUNNING new video (of course) and American photographer Nick Turner ran naked around the Icelandic countryside with horses. Yes, that’s right. We also have editorials, art, new fashion collections and much much more…

  • THE Scandinavian scandal of 2017 so far? Balenciaga copied IKEA’s iconic blue FRAKTA bag, but IKEA still managed to win. Take a look…
  • TID Watches have begun a new limited edition initiative to reinvent their 001 watch with a series of designers, starting with Swedish design studio FUWL (Form Us With Love). Meet the Canvas 001 – We love it, they love it and you’ll definitely love it.
  • Björk has FINALLY released a stunning new VR-inspired video for ‘Notget’ after premiering it at Iceland Airwaves last year – WATCH IT.
  • Our favourite supermodel Frida Gustavsson has collaborated with design duo Andeliusgribbe on a feminist-inspired jewellery collection called ‘The F Piece’. The elegant and minimalist collection is available to buy now, and for every piece sold, 40% of the retail price goes directly to Voice 4 Girls, a charity that helps girls in India receive a better education. Need we say more?
  • American photographer Nick Turner did what we all wish we could do; he flew over to Iceland, stripped naked and ran around the scenic landscape with horses. We asked the artist a few questions on nudity, Iceland and his work ethos.

  • Gentlemen! Looking for a make-up brand that is dedicated to you? MYEGO is the one! Every product is created with all natural ingredients for the most natural and healthy look, to tackle every man’s skin concern which makes it even better.
  • You know we love Astrid Andersen, right? Well, she has just released her first dedicated womenswear collection and of course, WE NEED IT ALL. Powerful, cool, confident and in control of her sexuality, but still feminine, the Astrid Andersen woman smashes all boundaries and looks so hot while doing it!
  • 2017 is the year of change. Whether big or small, we can make it happen! Don’t know where to start? Why not read our team’s tips for Everyday Sustainability and do your bit for the planet. Every little helps!
  • She’s half Icelandic, half British and creates a magical and colourful world made of collages. Kristjana S. Williams creates limited edition prints, wallpaper, furniture, globes and trays to name but a few, and we absolutely LOVE her work.
  • Have a look at our latest editorial ‘Golden Wonder’, shot by Vegar Herstrøm. A mix of natural colors, calmness, leather pieces and so much beauty.

