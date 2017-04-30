Nordic News – April 2017

buy soma
This month has gone by FAST. Again, April has been a busy one. There’s been scandal between IKEA and Balenciaga, TID have reinvented their classic 001 watch, Björk released a STUNNING new video (of course) and American photographer Nick Turner ran naked around the Icelandic countryside with horses. Yes, that’s right. We also have editorials, art, new fashion collections and much much more…
Tags: Astrid Andersen, Björk, Frida Gustavsson, ikea, Kristjana S Williams, MYEGO, Nick Turner, nordic news, sustainability, TID watches
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
Spring has arrived (if we ignore the snow that fell…
It was worth the wait. It really was. So, I…
I can now say that Spring is on its’ way,…