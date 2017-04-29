Mood board: Red Plastic

buy soma
What I’m thinking about right now:
Materials that one really can feel, touch. I want to take part of and observe fashion and art in other ways than wearing and owning it. That’s what my mind is wandering around. Here’s a little mood board aiming to concretize that.
Images found here.
Tags: Mood board
Nordic Style Magazine's Fashion and Art Editor. Based in Stockholm and an expert in communications and social media, with a huge interest in fashion.
