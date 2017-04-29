buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

Mood board: Red Plastic

What I’m thinking about right now:

Materials that one really can feel, touch. I want to take part of and observe fashion and art in other ways than wearing and owning it. That’s what my mind is wandering around. Here’s a little mood board aiming to concretize that.

 

Images found here.

Tags:

Siri von Bothmer

Nordic Style Magazine's Fashion and Art Editor. Based in Stockholm and an expert in communications and social media, with a huge interest in fashion.

Related Posts

Icelandic Realism: The Naked Truth

Þorgrímur Einarsson is an Icelandic, self-taught painter who was introduced…

Continue reading...

Who Wore IT Better? Balenciaga vs. IKEA

Who knew IKEA was so much more than cheap furniture,…

Continue reading...
astrid-andersen

Astrid Andersen’s First Dedicated Women’s Collection

Astrid Andersen is a truly fascinating story. The London-based brand creates…

Continue reading...