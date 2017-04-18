Good Conscience Consumption

buy soma
Where can you find a pair of silver sequined pants for 30 SEK? Or buy a hat from the 1950’s that becomes your main accessory on the beach this summer? The answer – probably in a small, and slightly moth-smelling, shop on a corner.
I’m talking about second hand shopping of course! For all you fashionable ladies and boys out there, that have been developing some mad shopping skills since your early teenage years – if you haven’t already mastered the art of vintage and second hand shopping – now is the time!
As you probably know, one of the biggest benefits of buying second hand is the saving of environmental resources. But if you are a self-centered individual (and most of us are), and your answer to the argument “you are contributing to a better world” is “it’s so insignificant so it doesn’t matter” – Here is a list of garments perfect for second hand shopping, that you might find more convincing, you selfish bastard! (just kidding)
So, poetically expressed – find your little street corner and spend less while giving more.
Tags: second hand shopping, shopping, vintage
Linnea is a creative character from Sweden with a constant fashion fever. An energetic hurricane located in Stockholm. You can find her at various cafés, drinking coffee with way too much milk, sketching or just observing the social life around her.
