buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

Good Conscience Consumption

Where can you find a pair of silver sequined pants for 30 SEK? Or buy a hat from the 1950’s that becomes your main accessory on the beach this summer? The answer –  probably in a small, and slightly moth-smelling, shop on a corner.

I’m talking about second hand shopping of course! For all you fashionable ladies and boys out there, that have been developing some mad shopping skills since your early teenage years – if you haven’t already mastered the art of vintage and second hand shopping – now is the time!

As you probably know, one of the biggest benefits of buying second hand is the saving of environmental resources. But if you are a self-centered individual (and most of us are), and your answer to the argument “you are contributing to a better world” is “it’s so insignificant so it doesn’t matter” – Here is a list of garments perfect for second hand shopping, that you might find more convincing, you selfish bastard! (just kidding)

  • Why buy a pair of new jeans and pay extra to get that artificial “used look” with the right wash – when you can get the real deal in a vintage store. Jeans and jeans shorts are really advantageously to buy second hand. Often you can find brands like Acne and Levi’s for the fraction of the sum.
  • Scarves! You want to do something new with an outfit? Add a colorful scarf. My favorite is to do a creative turban or tie it around your head real 1950’s style.
  • SHOES! If you are really lucky, or have freakishly small or big feet, you can find really interesting and unique creations. Recently I found a pair of flat black beauties with a kind of furry collar. Looks like a pair of morning slippers you can wear outside. How much did I pay you ask? 80 SEK. WIN!
  • Buy your presents second hand! Your loved ones get a unique gift that you have put some serious time and effort into (cuz you probably have flipped through x amount of racks with all kinds of motley clothes) and in that way your friend also helps the environment (at least that’s a good selling point if your friend starts criticizing you for being a penny-pincher).

So, poetically expressed –  find your little street corner and spend less while giving more.

Recommended: Everyday Sustainability – Do’s and Dont’s

Tags: , ,

Linnea Tjörnevik

Linnea is a creative character from Sweden with a constant fashion fever. An energetic hurricane located in Stockholm. You can find her at various cafés, drinking coffee with way too much milk, sketching or just observing the social life around her.

Related Posts

Who Wore IT Better? Balenciaga vs. IKEA

Who knew IKEA was so much more than cheap furniture,…

Continue reading...
Unify Against Bullying

Going Global | Unify Against Bullying

Unify Against Bullying is an American nonprofit organization that in…

Continue reading...
astrid-andersen

Astrid Andersen’s First Dedicated Women’s Collection

Astrid Andersen is a truly fascinating story. The London-based brand creates…

Continue reading...