Zara Larsson Designs for H&M

buy soma
H&M continues its commitment to supporting and empowering music talent by joining forces with Swedish superstar Zara Larsson, who is due to release her first international album, So Good, later in mid-March. Through H&M’s in-store digital screens, the new album will be promoted before its worldwide release and from today you have the opportunity to pre-save Zara Larsson’s hotly anticipated album at hm.com. By pre-saving the album it will automatically be added to your Spotify music library when it’s released.
“I’m so happy to be working with H&M on this collaboration. I’ve always loved the brand, they’re fun and accessible to all kinds of girls which are key elements for me, plus the team is so fun to work with! I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on with you!” – Zara Larsson
The collection will be a mix of edgy streetwear and glamorous stagewear, which reflects the singer’s personal style. You’ll be able to get your hands on the collection from May 18.
Recommended:Behind the scenes at the recording of ‘So Good’!
Tags: h&m, zara larsson
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]
We recently went backstage at Martin Asbjørn’s show at Copenhagen…
Daisy Grace, the brand founded by the media power ladies…
The latest Nordic design collaboration is between the Swedish sock-…