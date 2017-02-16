What Can Stockholm Learn From Kanye West?

buy soma
Kanye West presented his Yeezy Season 5 yesterday at New York Fashion Week. The show was presented in a new way that made us fully realize that fashion-tech is real!
The models were filmed backstage on a rotating platform which was screened on a large cube on the runway in front of the audience. The show was under a strict ‘social media prohibition’ which to me seems like a contradicting element due to the modern tech set-up, but at the same time, the contrast makes it incredibly interesting and appealing. To sort of put the contemporary, always-connected era in a closed off room creates a here and now atmosphere. Maybe this setup was just about creating (even more) buzz or press though, I don’t really know. I also heard that the presentation was installed so that everyone invited could see all the details and the clothing equally well, no matter if you were placed in the back or sitting f’row. Goodbye elitism?
Fashion Week in Stockholm had one “tech-show” this season. HAAL showed their collection in virtual reality. And last year Ida Klamborn did something called Democratic Frontrow. But we need more! I’m head over heals about these types of combinations. I do love the old school, printed magazines, and fashion that I can touch, but this is a sort of creative room without walls – in the virtual reality there are no boundaries.
Okay, back to Yeezy. One big thing that caused hype was, of course, the casting. They’d done a fantastic job with the casting and especially noteworthy was the model Halima Aden, whom worked her first show and wore a hijab (!). I shouldn’t have to use the exclamation point but sadly it is not a common thing. As we’ve discussed in previous fashion reviews, there is so much more this industry has to do when it comes to equality and diversity.
Here is Yeezy Season 5:
Recommended: Kanye West + IKEA = true?
Photos: Harpers Bazaar.
Tags: AW17, kanye west, Stockholm, Yeezy
Stockholm-based communications expert with a huge interest in fashion.
We sent our friend and Norwegian photographer Johannes Laukeland Fester…
Last but not least, we had to mention this year’s…
Han Kjøbenhavn AW17 might have been the deadliest show at Copenhagen…