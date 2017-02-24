buy soma

WeSC – Playful and Rebellious

WeSC presents their new SS17 collection for both women and men with Carin Wester as the lead designer and the new creative director. The new collection is filled with 90th-century romance, retro sports feel and playful patterns inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in Baz Luhrmann’s version of Romeo and Juliet from 1996.

The heart and DNA of WeSC have always been the skateboard culture. The brand’s main inspiration comes from streetwear, workwear, and classic sporty silhouettes. This season WeSC’s new creative director Carin Wester has spiced things up and gone back to a little more playful time, inspired by the brand’s rebellious expression in the late 90’s while she has developed a new series of strong key pieces that add a new feel to WeSC.

“For this collection, I have looked back in the archives of WeSC and inspired by some classic retro garments that I revived with a new fresher expression. For example, I brought back the famous WeSC logo in yellow original color that characterized WeSC during the late nineties, as a kind of tribute to the story” – Carin Wester

 

The new collection will be available in WeSC’s stores and at www.wesc.com

Mariam Shakrchi

Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.

