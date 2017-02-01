Velour by Nostalgi – Nice and Safe

buy soma
Yesterday, in the middle of the luxury department store NK, Velour by Nostalgi held their AW17 runway show. The brand wanted to give “today’s man a viable option” with the environment-friendly design. The collection was said to be a result of environmental activism and the “Anglophilic” look and attitude prevailed in the ‘turn of the century’s Gothenburg’.
We saw colors like mustard yellow (yum yum), green, pink, brown and navy, and prints and patches that overaccentuated the environmental theme. The garments were all very nice, but that’s about it. There were no wow moments, and I wasn’t really craving anything afterward.
Photos: Fashionweek.se
Tags: AW17, velour by nostalgi
