Nordic Style Magazine

nostalgi

Velour by Nostalgi – Nice and Safe

Yesterday, in the middle of the luxury department store NK, Velour by Nostalgi held their AW17 runway show. The brand wanted to give “today’s man a viable option” with the environment-friendly design. The collection was said to be a result of environmental activism and the “Anglophilic” look and attitude prevailed in the ‘turn of the century’s Gothenburg’.

We saw colors like mustard yellow (yum yum), green, pink, brown and navy, and prints and patches that overaccentuated the environmental theme. The garments were all very nice, but that’s about it. There were no wow moments, and I wasn’t really craving anything afterward.

Photos: Fashionweek.se

Photos: Fashionweek.se



Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to jonas@nordicstylemag.com.

