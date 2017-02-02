This is Sweden – I Hope It Will Continue This Way

buy soma
The Swedish collective RMH, which strives to encourage people in the creative industries within music and fashion, held a two-days long event during Fashion Week in Stockholm. The Designer Installation on Monday was really inspiring and uplifting, and the event on Tuesday evening was touching. Really beautiful, and important.
THIS IS SWEDEN
On Tuesday evening the venue turned into an installation with photographies and people who held inspiring speeches. There were five different speakers who talked about societal issues, minorities, politics, and feminism. Questions like – Why are we happy and satisfied with pride festival, like an annual event is enough? Why are immigrants still working with other jobs than what they’re educated in?
We have so much more work to do to become equal in this country. This event was important and it feels so fantastic that this sort of installation can take place during Fashion Week. It’s not just about economics or exports, fashion is art, which can encourage the society to make a change towards equality and solidarity.
DESIGNER INSTALLATION
During the Designer Installation, we saw creative masterpieces from This is Sweden, High on Life, DieMonde, Tafari Gold, STAI and OFFICIAL GALLERY.
We had the chance to talk to the people behind DieMonde.
So, what’s DieMonde, what’s the background story of the brand?
DieMonde was born in 2015 with an idea to create a sophisticated streetwear brand inspired by contemporary streetwear cultures in Sweden. During some time the idea has grown to a concept based on the Swedish multi-subcultural youth’s journey from the suburb into the city. From being excluded to getting more included in the culture life and its progress. We want to give our interpretation of sophisticated streetwear for the modern hustlers and creators that move between meetings, mingle, work and party in the inner city by putting the mindset and lifestyle in our designs.
We are living in a time when the gap between streetwear and high fashion has been shortened. As a result of that, we have been given new expressions and style combinations that globally have reached the big fashion scenes. We want to elaborate on the ongoing cultural progress in the fashion world by combining streetwear with Sartorial and Scandinavian minimalism.Our goal is to find a balance where we combine comfort and stylish. Aiming to give our vision of Swedish streetwear culture and fill what we see as a void on the Swedish streetwear scene.
Where do you find inspiration?
We find our inspiration in everything from Nature to music, art, and people. But a root to our creations is the beauty of the contrast created by the collision between different subcultures. Often when different individuals creative expressions meet, it creates a contrast that results in a much bigger expression with subtle influences from every corner of our society. We find that very inspiring.
Is Space by RMH the ultimate platform for your kind of design?
Our design is for everyone who is susceptible for what we create. We don’t see a specific platform as the most ultimate for what we create. However, we view Space by RMH as the most important platform for creators like us. From what we know it is the only platform during the history of Stockholm Fashion Week that has given young creators with unestablished brands a chance in the “parlor” of fashion.It’s a very progressive initiative and responsibility taken by RMH and Patriksson Communication for the cultural development of Swedish fashion that more big actors on the Scandinavian fashion stage should follow. The way of looking at streetwear has been changing globally on the big fashion stages, so it’s time to make that change in Sweden too. We appreciate that Josefine at Patrikssons Communication and Babak at RMH are fighting for the youth and our desire to create.
Do you have any future plans? What can we expect from DieMonde?
We have plenty of ideas that are waiting to come out, so one sure thing that you can expect from DieMonde is more!
Photos: Fashionweek.se
