The Future of Fashion

Twelve students presented their collections, which were made in collaboration with six distinguished labels from the Nordic fashion scene. These were 2nndday, Marimekko, Hope, Whyred, Örjan Andersson and Oscar Jacobsson.
As always the collections were challenging, norm-critic and very creative. Some of our favorites were Julie Borch-Christensen x Hope, Sofia Hildebrand x 2nndday, Alecsander Rothschild x Hope and Angelica Eichler x Marimekko.
Alecsander Rothschild and Sofia Hildebrand did really good with their collections, these two names are especially worth keeping an eye on (although, all twelve names are). Nice cuts, thorough-crafted details and innovative excellence.
ALECSANDER ROTHSCHILD
SOFIA HILDEBRAND
JULIE BORCH-CHRISTENSEN
ANGELICA EICHLER
Photos: Fashionweek.se
Tags: AW17, beckmans
