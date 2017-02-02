buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

Stylein-aw17

Stylein – A True Scandinavian feel

Stylein is one of Sweden’s most successful brands and a favorite among many during fashion week in Stockholm. Every season we get super excited to see what Stylein come up with and we rarely get disappointed.

If we had to describe Stylein AW17 collection with just a few words, it would be “Less is more”. The collection was extremely minimalistic, but at the same, time playful with structure and design. Mixing fabrics like silk and wool made the collection interesting yet wearable. The color palette of the collection was also minimalistic and Scandinavian just like the cuts of the garments, colours like nude, beige, grey, white, black and also a touch of orange were featured. Every look was styled in a simple laid-back bohemian approach, yet still chic and stylish. We also couldn’t get enough of the leather slippers that complimented every look soo well. WE NEED!

Images: Fashionweek.se

