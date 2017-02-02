Stylein – A True Scandinavian feel

buy soma
Stylein is one of Sweden’s most successful brands and a favorite among many during fashion week in Stockholm. Every season we get super excited to see what Stylein come up with and we rarely get disappointed.
If we had to describe Stylein AW17 collection with just a few words, it would be “Less is more”. The collection was extremely minimalistic, but at the same, time playful with structure and design. Mixing fabrics like silk and wool made the collection interesting yet wearable. The color palette of the collection was also minimalistic and Scandinavian just like the cuts of the garments, colours like nude, beige, grey, white, black and also a touch of orange were featured. Every look was styled in a simple laid-back bohemian approach, yet still chic and stylish. We also couldn’t get enough of the leather slippers that complimented every look soo well. WE NEED!
Images: Fashionweek.se
Tags: AW17, Stylein
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
Just like 2016 was all about the 90’s trends, 2017…
SPACE by RMH The Swedish collective RMH, which strives to…
There were so many good looks at Fashion Week in…