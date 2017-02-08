Street Style – Urban Pirates

buy soma
In the middle of January, for the men’s F/W 17 shows, Nordic Style Magazine went to Milan and found some gorgeous looking peeps on the streets. If you have a lack of inspiration on what to wear this entry will give you a whole lot of new ideas.
Enjoy the looks from these super cool urban pirates!
Purple rain. Loving this girl.
Comfy punk look and printed sweaters. Definitely here to stay.
Seem like the “Lenny Kravitz Scarf” is taking a return…The jewelry, those glasses and on top of that a bomber… Man crush.Anna Dello Russo taking the lead in this jacket from Dolce Gabbana.
Who said you can’t stay warm and stylish at the same time?
Photos: Riccardo Lichene
Tags: Anna Dello Russo, AW17, Milan AW17
Swedish Isabelle Åström is a freelance writer with a foot within marketing and PR. She's a creative, life loving, creature that loves yoga, traveling, writing, beauty and fashion.
