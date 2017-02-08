buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

Street Style – Urban Pirates

Now when the Scandinavian Fashion Weeks have come to an end and before we start to prepare for the upcoming Fashion Weeks in New York, Paris and Milan we should take a look back at some Street Style from Milan Men’s Fashion Week back in Jan. This is the first out of two entries with street style from Milan.

In the middle of January, for the men’s F/W 17 shows, Nordic Style Magazine went to Milan and found some gorgeous looking peeps on the streets. If you have a lack of inspiration on what to wear this entry will give you a whole lot of new ideas.

Enjoy the looks from these super cool urban pirates!

milan fashion week street stylePurple rain. Loving this girl.
_DSC5178Comfy punk look and printed sweaters. Definitely here to stay.
_DSC5329Seem like the “Lenny Kravitz Scarf” is taking a return…_DSC5369The jewelry, those glasses and on top of that a bomber… Man crush._DSC5471Anna Dello Russo taking the lead in this jacket from Dolce Gabbana.
_DSC5496Who said you can’t stay warm and stylish at the same time?
Photos: Riccardo Lichene

Isabelle Åström

Swedish Isabelle Åström is a freelance writer with a foot within marketing and PR. She's a creative, life loving, creature that loves yoga, traveling, writing, beauty and fashion.

