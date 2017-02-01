buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

cphwfw street style fasion week copenhagen

Street Style: Copenhagen Fashion Week

The Danish capital is known for its high-quality, ultra-inspo street style scene. So, of course, we wouldn’t go to Copenhagen Fashion Week without snapping some pics of the CPHFW crowd.

Enjoy these photos shot by our friend and amazing photographer Eivind Hamran, who happens to be the mastermind behind our editorial ‘Somewhere‘.

cphfw street style copenhagen street style nordic street style street style copenhagen fashion week copenhagen fashion week style cph3 cph4 cph4b cph6 cph7 cph7b cph7c

Tags:

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to jonas@nordicstylemag.com.

