& Other Stories Tease Gift Shop Stationery Collection

All I want is a killer body, beautiful clothes and a perfect house, is that too much to ask for!? Well, we may not be able to give you a personal trainer, that perfect Gucci wardrobe, or a million dollar mansion, but with the help of & Other Stories, you will be able to achieve minimalistic office and lifestyle perfection with no problem at all. ‘Tell me more!’ I hear you say? Well, read on for all kinds of the most perfect (SFW – Safe For Work) #officeporn…
Offices don’t have to be ugly and they don’t have to be stressful, they should be places of beauty, tranquility and productivity and & Other Stories are making this a reality one perfect object at a time. Their new stationery range, that is set to launch next month, preaches clean lines, luxury details and Scandinavian simplicity. The two videos below are set in & Other Stories’ offices in Stockholm and Paris, using their staff members to show off different office needs, creative outlets and the range of products that will be on offer.
There’s a phone case, tape measure, clutch bag, spinning top, stencils, notebooks and VERY VERY attractive glass paperweights. No particular product is mentioned as part of the new concept, but the focus is definitely on simplicity, unity, detail and creativity. All things I like in my life and would like in my office space. Advertised more as a curation of gifts, than a conventional set of products; think of the wonder of exploring a small museum shop down a Paris back street or the heart of Stockholm and you will have arrived at the essence of the collection.
I already LOVE every piece I’ve seen in the films, whether or not they’ll be able to buy or not, we’ll have to wait and see, but I think & Other Stories have a really strong and beautiful idea here. I am 100% sold! By marketing the products as special, luxury pieces to bring together space and your creativity, rather than some things to put on your desk, they instantly make me feel that these are not just essential office supplies, but items to implement ‘style’ and bring out your personality, but that also have a function. Every piece in each video fits perfectly together in their own micro office world and I can see myself using it all – yes, even the spinning top.
I’m very much looking forward to seeing what pieces are released in the collection and will definitely be snapping up as many of them as I can, because my current office space could definitely do with a huge amount of unity and feeling a little more personal, rather than just a surface to put my laptop on. They have done well to entice the viewer in and leave us wanting to know more, but I guess we’ll have to wait until next month.
Is it ok to camp outside my local store from now? I’m just asking for a friend…
Tags: &other stories, lifestyle, office essentials, stationery
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
