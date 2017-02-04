More Street Style from CPHFW

buy soma
Yes, we have more of the epic street fashion from CPHFW. Copenhagen is really giving the other Nordic countries a tough fight for the title of fashion capital of the Nordics.
Shot by our friend and talented photographer Zuzana Sju Janosova.
Photographer: Zuzana Sju Janosova, http://www.sjuloves.com/, IG: @sjuloves
Tags: AW17
