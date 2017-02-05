Mac Cosmetics – Don’t Chase the Light, Make the Light Chase You

buy soma
For those of you who live for luminous skin – be ready, because you’re about to get more luminous than ever with these products. Mac Cosmetics have recently re-launched their iconic strobe cream (now named Pinklite) and extra dimension skin finishes in a variety of new colors and they’re everything we’ve seen for the past few weeks all over Scandinavian beauty blogs and social media.
We’re all aware of how major highlighting your face has been during 2016, more is more! When it comes to the highlighted face trend in 2017, however, less is more. If you’ve been following the AW17 fashion weeks you probably noticed the healthy, fresh, dewy skin with a subtle glow that dominated the runways. This year strobing is back better and stronger than ever, wich makes me super excited since I was never a huge fan of the extremely highlighted face.
Achieving the perfect “glow from within look” is actually harder than achieving the “glowy face look” (you didn’t expect that right?). Using the right skincare products and primers plays a big part in achieving the natural look. Mac Strobe Cream is exactly what you need! A multi-use skincare product powered with potent botanicals, antioxidants, and iridescent pearl particles, can be used as a moisturizer, primer and to highlight the high points of your face in the most natural way.
How I use the Strobe Cream
I mainly use the strobe cream as a moisturizer and primer and I just looove how moisturizing it is, especially now that my skin is in desperate need of moisture during the winter time. For the lazy days, I mix the strobe cream with my foundation to create a more luminous base. On sunny summer days were I usually don’t wear makeup, I apply the strobe cream all over my face, chest and arms to enhance my tan and to give my face that VAVA VOOM glow!
Avoid: If your skin is on the oily side then I won’t recommend this product, you’ll look more oily (not a cute look). Use the product to spot highlight instead of “over-all” highlight. Try to also avoid applying the product on blemishes and scars, we want to cover the blemishes not highlight them.
What I think about the Extra Dimension Skinfinishes
When swatching the Skinfinishes for the first time, they looked really pigmented and glittery, OH NO! I honestly wasn’t impressed by looking at the swatches but I loved how creamy they felt on the back of my arm when swatching them, but after applying them to my face they looked TOTALLY different. The formula is ‘powder to cream’ that gives a luminous and defined finish. The glow is very subtle and easy to control, if you love the ” in your face” highlight, you could easily achieve it with these Skinfinishes. Even though the formula comes out really glittery when swatching it doesn’t translate when applying it onto the face. The formula is infused with pearl particles to give you a dreamy multi-dimensional shine.
