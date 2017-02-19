Life Update

buy soma
Hey there!
I feel like I forget about you guys all the time (hehe) but I can tell that there’s a bunch of you coming back day after day, despite my neglect. So I should probably get better at this.
Since we haven’t been in touch for so long I thought a little update would be suitable. I’m currently at home, with a nasty cold that won’t go away. I’ve been trying my hardest to get rid of it with two party nights in a row. Maybe not the smartest decision, I know, but when you have the best friends in the world you simply don’t say no to drinks and all that jazz.
Last time I wrote was in November and I guess it would be quite boring to read all about what I’ve been up to. But in short I celebrated Christmas with family in my hometown, New Years in Malmö and then I went to Copenhagen for a few days with two of my friends. It was bomb. After that, I’ve been studying, working, working and planning for the future. I’m really looking forward to this year, it’ll be awesome!
In about two hours I’m heading out to the History Museum here in Stockholm for some sort of guided tour that my friend Ellen signed us up for.
Oh, by the way, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out after my post about my sister and her car accident. It truly means so much that I have so many great friends and readers. She is alright now, which I’m so thankful for. She lives life to the fullest in Oslo and, hopefully, she stays away from the roads (forever).
Shot by Hampus Andersson.
Tags: adidas, ootd, urban outfitters
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to jonas@nordicstylemag.com.
In collaboration with ASICS Tiger. If there is one thing…
Hi there. Today I won’t be that super excited and…
Woho! I know you’re just as excited as I am…